Maryland employers are barred from noncompete provisions for certain employees, according to an Oct. 3 article about state and local employment developments published in JDSupra and written by law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

The law, which went into effect Oct. 1, prohibits noncompete contract provisions for employees who earn equal to or less than 150 percent of the state's minimum wage.

The bill was signed by the governor May 3.