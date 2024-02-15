3 physician kickback schemes in 3 weeks

Here are three kickback schemes where physicians settled or pleaded guilty that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 30:

1. A Kentucky physician pleaded guilty to a $14 million Medicare fraud scheme in which he accepted kickbacks for medically unnecessary equipment and tests.

2. Two physicians pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme involving kickbacks for toxicology tests.

3. A Washington physician agreed to pay $95,000 to resolve allegations that he participated in a scheme in which he ordered medically unnecessary durable medical equipment for kickbacks.