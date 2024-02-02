Pain physician pleads guilty to kickback scheme 

A pain management physician along with three others pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme involving kickbacks for toxicology tests.

Mark Rubin, MD, 58, agreed to submit a majority of his toxicology orders to Clinical Solutions, a clinic co-owned by Renee Fields and Kelly Nelson, in exchange for kickbacks, according to a Jan. 29 news release from the Justice Department.

The clinic was paid more than $481,000 from Medicare and other federal healthcare programs. Dr. Rubin received more than $330,000 in kickbacks, which consisted of medical adviser agreement.

According to the release, Dr. Rubin did not perform services to justify his pay, was not paid on an hourly rate and the agreements were used as a way to funnel kickbacks.

Another physician, Carlos Hornedo, MD, also pleaded guilty for agreeing to order toxicology tests for patients to be performed at certain laboratories in exchange for kickbacks, according to the release. His orders resulted in more than $4.1 million from federal healthcare programs. Dr. Hornedo received around $412,000 in kickbacks, $45,000 in lease payments and $109,000 in medical adviser payments.