3 numbers making physicians nervous

Here are three key statistics making physicians nervous:

2.4 percent: The percent by which average physician compensation declined in 2022, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

94 percent: The percent of physicians that reported that prior authorization led to delays in patient care, and has caused increased administrative burden, a March 29 survey from the American Hospital Association found.

17,800 to 48,000: The expected primary care physician shortage in the U.S. by 2034, according to a report from the Association of American Medical Colleges.