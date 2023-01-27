13 new CEOs, presidents in January

Here are 13 newly appointed presidents and CEOs reported by Becker's since Jan. 3:

1. Bryan Kelly, MD, will become the first surgeon to be appointed president and CEO of Hospital for Special Surgery, an academic medical system focused on musculoskeletal health based in New York City.

2. John Espinola, MD, was named president and CEO of PacificSource Health, a community health plan serving patients in Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington. He will take the position effective April 3.

3. Faisal Quereshy, MD, DDS, has been named president of the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery.

4. Thomas MacGillivray, MD, was elected president of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, where he has been a member since 2003.

5. Adam Kautzner, PharmD, was promoted to president of Express Scripts, a division of Evernorth, Cigna's health services business.

6. Andrew Pecora, MD, was named CEO of Outcomes Matter Innovations, a technology company that provides management services and facilitates value-based care reimbursement for physicians.

7. Eric Newton, MD, was named president of University Gastroenterology, the largest gastroenterology group in Rhode Island.

8. Sharmila Dissanaike, MD, chair of Lubbock-based Texas Tech University Health Sciences' Center Department of Surgery, was elected the 2025 president of the American Burn Association.

9. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock named Michelle Krause, MD, chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center and senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health.

10. Lucio Gordon, MD, was named president and managing physician of the Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute.

11. The Southern Surgical Association selected Kenneth Sharp, MD, a professor at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University's department of surgery, as its new president.

12. HCA Healthcare appointed Jackie Van Blaricum as its new president for its far West division, where she will oversee eight hospitals and several healthcare facilities in Las Vegas and California.

13. Dr. Mouaz Al-Mallah has been installed as president of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology for the 2023 term.