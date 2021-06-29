Number of ASCs for all 50 states in 2021

California has the most ASCs in the nation, followed by Florida and Texas, according to a report from the Ambulatory Center Centers Association.

Here is a breakdown of ASCs by state as of March 2021:

California: 817

Florida: 457

Texas : 442

Georgia: 368

Maryland: 342

New Jersey: 259

Pennsylvania: 248

Ohio: 195

Arizona: 191

Oregon: 187

New York: 147

Tennessee: 138

Colorado: 134

Illinois: 131

Indiana: 129

North Carolina: 129

Missouri: 102

Michigan: 106

Washington: 90

Louisiana: 86

Wisconsin: 85

Minnesota: 81

Nevada: 80

Mississippi: 77

South Carolina: 70

Arkansas: 69

Kansas: 67

Virginia: 61

Idaho: 55

Massachusetts: 54

Connecticut: 53

Nebraska: 51

Utah: 45

Alabama: 41

Oklahoma: 40

Kentucky: 35

Iowa: 29

New Hampshire: 27

Delaware: 22

Hawaii: 22

New Mexico: 20

Montana: 19

Alaska: 18

Wyoming: 18

Maine: 15

South Dakota: 15

North Dakota: 13

Rhode Island: 13

West Virginia: 8

Vermont: 2