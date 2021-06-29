Number of ASCs for all 50 states in 2021

California has the most ASCs in the nation, followed by Florida and Texas, according to a report from the Ambulatory Center Centers Association.
Here is a breakdown of ASCs by state as of March 2021:
California: 817
Florida: 457
Texas : 442
Georgia: 368
Maryland: 342
New Jersey: 259
Pennsylvania: 248
Ohio: 195
Arizona: 191
Oregon: 187
New York: 147
Tennessee: 138
Colorado: 134
Illinois: 131
Indiana: 129
North Carolina: 129
Missouri: 102
Michigan: 106
Washington: 90
Louisiana: 86
Wisconsin: 85
Minnesota: 81
Nevada: 80
Mississippi: 77
South Carolina: 70
Arkansas: 69
Kansas: 67
Virginia: 61
Idaho: 55
Massachusetts: 54
Connecticut: 53
Nebraska: 51
Utah: 45
Alabama: 41
Oklahoma: 40
Kentucky: 35
Iowa: 29
New Hampshire: 27
Delaware: 22
Hawaii: 22
New Mexico: 20
Montana: 19
Alaska: 18
Wyoming: 18
Maine: 15
South Dakota: 15
North Dakota: 13
Rhode Island: 13
West Virginia: 8
Vermont: 2