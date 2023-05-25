11 device, medication recalls for ASC leaders to know

Here are 11 important device and medication recalls since March 23 for health leaders to know:
- More than half a million airway devices, including Seattle-Positive Airway Pressure Plus systems and 21 other breathing circuits and anesthesia kits, were recalled due to a manufacturing error that can lead to hypoxia and death.
- More than 500,000 COVID-19 tests were recalled over a potential bacterial contamination risk.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 13 lots of fentanyl buccal tablets because of omitted safety updates on its medication guide.
- Philips recalled 1,088 reworked CPAP and BiPAP machines used for sleep apnea due to the potential for inaccurate or insufficient treatment.
- Akorn Operating Co., a Gurnee, Ill.-based drugmaker, issued a nationwide recall of all lots of 84 drugs it made.
- Avanos Medical recalled 1,000 catheters because of cracked parts that can increase the risk of delayed or prevented ventilation.
- Fresenius Kabi USA recalled 1,546 large infusion pumps because of a risk of leaking products entering the electrical system and shutting down the device.
- Camber Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of a drug for pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia because of the contamination risk of Bacillus cereus.
- The FDA issued a reminder about Exactech's recalled joint replacement devices.
- Pharmedica and Apotex voluntarily recalled several lots of their eye drop products due to contamination risks.
- Over 2,000 heart balloon pumps, Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue pumps made by Datascope, a subsidiary of Getinge, have been reported to unexpectedly shut down due to a malfunction of a coiled cable that connects the display to the device's base.