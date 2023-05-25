11 device, medication recalls for ASC leaders to know

Here are 11 important device and medication recalls since March 23 for health leaders to know:

More than half a million airway devices, including Seattle-Positive Airway Pressure Plus systems and 21 other breathing circuits and anesthesia kits, were recalled due to a manufacturing error that can lead to hypoxia and death. More than 500,000 COVID-19 tests were recalled over a potential bacterial contamination risk. Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 13 lots of fentanyl buccal tablets because of omitted safety updates on its medication guide. Philips recalled 1,088 reworked CPAP and BiPAP machines used for sleep apnea due to the potential for inaccurate or insufficient treatment. Akorn Operating Co., a Gurnee, Ill.-based drugmaker, issued a nationwide recall of all lots of 84 drugs it made. Avanos Medical recalled 1,000 catheters because of cracked parts that can increase the risk of delayed or prevented ventilation. Fresenius Kabi USA recalled 1,546 large infusion pumps because of a risk of leaking products entering the electrical system and shutting down the device. Camber Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of a drug for pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia because of the contamination risk of Bacillus cereus. The FDA issued a reminder about Exactech's recalled joint replacement devices. Pharmedica and Apotex voluntarily recalled several lots of their eye drop products due to contamination risks. Over 2,000 heart balloon pumps, Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue pumps made by Datascope, a subsidiary of Getinge, have been reported to unexpectedly shut down due to a malfunction of a coiled cable that connects the display to the device's base.