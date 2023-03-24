2 more eye drops recalled in response to contamination risks

Pharmedica and Apotex voluntarily recalled several lots of their products due to contamination risks, according to the FDA.

Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex recalled six lots of its prescription Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15 percent drops, used to treat glaucoma, that were sold globally from April 2022 to February 2023. The company launched the recall after finding cracks in a handful of bottle caps, according to a March 1 company news release.

Phoenix-based Pharmedica recalled two lots of Purely Soothing 15 percent MSM Drops due to problems that "could result in blindness," according to a March 3 company news release. The recall affects nearly 2,900 bottles.

This update comes after Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, in February after they were linked to a rare strain of bacteria associated with dozens of infections, eight cases of vision loss, four eye removals and three patient deaths.