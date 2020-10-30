10 most-read ASC stories this week

Here are the top-read stories on Becker's ASC Review for the week of Oct. 26-30:

  1. 10 highest paid physician specialties in 2020
  2. Newsweek ranks America's Best ASCs in 25 states
  3. Tennessee hospital suspends elective surgeries
  4. Texas surgery center asks appeals court to vacate $8M award to physician
  5. Ohio ASC performs 500th outpatient total joint replacement
  6. Newsweek names 58 SCA centers among America's Best
  7. ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights
  8. ASC real estate trends in 2020
  9. How physician ownership is changing in 2020: 7 key insights
  10. The 11 specialities that haven't recovered from COVID-19

