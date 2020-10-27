'Newsweek' names 52 SCA centers among America's Best
Fifty-two ASCs partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.
The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.
The 52 SCA centers that made the list:
California
1. University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
2. UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas
7. Surgical Center of San Diego
11. North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)
13. San Diego Endoscopy Center
14. Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)
18. MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)
21. Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla
24. Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
25. Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)
50. San Luis Obispo Surgery Center
57. La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)
58. Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murrieta)
65. Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)
Florida
1. Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center
8. Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery
15. Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)
18. Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)
23. Maitland Surgery Center
Illinois
1. Northwest Surgicare (Arlington Heights)
6. Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)
10. Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery Center (Mokena)
Minnesota
1. Maplewood Surgery Center
3. St. Cloud Surgical Center
4. Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville)
New Jersey
5. Raritan Valley Surgery Center (Somerset)
9. Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)
11. Emmaus Surgical Center (Hackettstown)
15. Surgicare of Central Jersey (Watchung)
North Carolina
2. Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus
11. Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Ohio
4. Dublin Surgery Center
Oregon
1. Northbank Surgical Center (Salem)
2. Grants Pass Surgery Center
4. McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)
Pennsylvania
17. Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center (Stroudsburg)
23. Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center (Mount Pleasant)
South Carolina
3. Spartanburg Surgery Center
5. Charleston Surgery Center
8. Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head
Texas
1. Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
4. Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)
5. Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
6. Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)
8. Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
15. Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
16. Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
17. Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)
22. Cedar Park Surgery Center
25. Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford
26. Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
34. Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)
