'Newsweek' names 52 SCA centers among America's Best

Fifty-two ASCs partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates made Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.

The 52 SCA centers that made the list:

California

1. University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

2. UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas

7. Surgical Center of San Diego

11. North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)

13. San Diego Endoscopy Center

14. Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)

18. MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)

21. Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla

24. Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

25. Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)

50. San Luis Obispo Surgery Center

57. La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)

58. Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murrieta)

65. Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)

Florida

1. Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

8. Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery

15. Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)

18. Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)

23. Maitland Surgery Center

Illinois

1. Northwest Surgicare (Arlington Heights)

6. Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)

10. Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery Center (Mokena)

Minnesota

1. Maplewood Surgery Center

3. St. Cloud Surgical Center

4. Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville)

New Jersey

5. Raritan Valley Surgery Center (Somerset)

9. Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)

11. Emmaus Surgical Center (Hackettstown)

15. Surgicare of Central Jersey (Watchung)

North Carolina

2. Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus

11. Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

4. Dublin Surgery Center

Oregon

1. Northbank Surgical Center (Salem)

2. Grants Pass Surgery Center

4. McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)

Pennsylvania

17. Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center (Stroudsburg)

23. Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center (Mount Pleasant)

South Carolina

3. Spartanburg Surgery Center

5. Charleston Surgery Center

8. Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head

Texas

1. Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)

4. Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)

5. Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

6. Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)

8. Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

15. Texas Health Surgery Center Denton

16. Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

17. Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

22. Cedar Park Surgery Center

25. Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford

26. Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

34. Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)

