ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

ASCs will perform an estimated 68 percent of orthopedic surgeries by the mid-2020s, according to Research and Markets' "2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" published Oct 21.

Five additional insights:

1. ASCs currently perform about 41 percent of all surgical procedures.

2. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 percent of ASCs stopped elective surgeries.

3. Seventy-three percent of ASCs halted semi-elective surgeries due to COVID-19.

4. One-third of ASCs suspended non-elective surgeries.

5. Seventy-three percent of hospital ASCs are operated as physician joint ventures.

