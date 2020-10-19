The 11 specialties that haven't recovered from COVID-19

While most outpatient specialties have recovered from COVID-19-related delays, some are still struggling, according to a study from Commonwealth Fund.

The study compared patient volumes from late February to those from early October. Researchers compiled the data using Phreesia, software that helps practices with the patient intake process. Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,600 provider organizations, representing 50,000 providers across the U.S.

Here are 11 specialties where patient volumes decreased, for the week of Oct. 4:

Pulmonology: -20 percent

ENT: -17 percent

Behavioral health visits: -14 percent

Cardiology: -10 percent

Allergy/Immunology: -10 percent

Neurology: -8 percent

Gastroenterology: -5 percent

Endocrinology: -4 percent

Orthopedics: -3 percent

Rheumatology: -2 percent

Pediatrics: -2 percent

Read the entire study here.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.