10 highest paid physician specialties in 2020

Doximity noted minor physician compensation growth in the last year in its 2020 physician compensation report.

The networking site for medical professionals surveyed about 44,000 full-time U.S. physicians on compensation growth from 2019 to 2020 and found that overall compensation was up 1.5 percent. Below is the average compensation for the top medical 10 specialties.



1. Neurosurgery: $746,544

2. Thoracic surgery: $668,330

3. Orthopedic surgery: $605,330

4. Plastic surgery: $539,208

5. Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $538,590

6. Vascular surgery: $534,408

7. Cardiology: $527,231

8. Radiation oncology: $516,016

9. Gastroenterology: $485,460

10. Radiology: $485,460

