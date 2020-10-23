Ohio ASC performs 500th outpatient total joint replacement

Surgeons at the Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, completed their 500th outpatient total joint replacement Oct. 22.

Three things to know:

1. The ASC launched its outpatient joint replacement program in 2015. The program includes knee, shoulder and hip replacements.

2. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center launched its robotic program in 2020. The ASC has Stryker's MAKO robot for knee and hip replacements.

3. The freestanding surgery center opened a new location in 2020 and has nine orthopedic surgeons on staff.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.