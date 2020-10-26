'Newsweek' ranks America's Best ASCs in 25 states
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.
The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state. California was represented with 80 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with just three.
The No. 1 ASC in 25 states:
Arizona
Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale
California
Sutter Health-Surgery Center Palo Alto
Colorado
Littleton Day Surgery Center
Florida
Surgical Care Affiliates-Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center
Georgia
Emory Healthcare-Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Rd (Atlanta)
Illinois
Surgical Care Affiliates-Northwest Surgicare (Arlington Heights)
Indiana
Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)
Kansas
KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)
Louisiana
Lake Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia)
Michigan
TruVista Surgery Center (Troy)
Minnesota
Surgical Care Affiliates-Maplewood Surgery Center (Maplewood)
Mississippi
St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Jackson)
Missouri
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
New Jersey
Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville)
New York
Gramercy Surgery Center-New York (New York City)
North Carolina
Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic-Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center
Oregon
Surgical Care Affiliates-Northbank Surgical Center (Salem)
Pennsylvania
Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia)
South Carolina
Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery-Surgery Center (Columbia)
Tennessee
Methodist Germantown Surgery Center
Texas
Surgical Care Affiliates-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
Washington
Proliance Surgeons-Seattle Surgery Center
Wisconsin
The Surgery Center Franklin
Click here for the full 2021 ranking.
More articles on surgery centers:
5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19
ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic
ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.