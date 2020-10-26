'Newsweek' ranks America's Best ASCs in 25 states

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state. California was represented with 80 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with just three.

The No. 1 ASC in 25 states:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale

California

Sutter Health-Surgery Center Palo Alto

Colorado

Littleton Day Surgery Center

Florida

Surgical Care Affiliates-Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

Georgia

Emory Healthcare-Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Rd (Atlanta)

Illinois

Surgical Care Affiliates-Northwest Surgicare (Arlington Heights)

Indiana

Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)

Kansas

KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)

Louisiana

Lake Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia)

Michigan

TruVista Surgery Center (Troy)

Minnesota

Surgical Care Affiliates-Maplewood Surgery Center (Maplewood)

Mississippi

St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Jackson)

Missouri

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

New Jersey

Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville)

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center-New York (New York City)

North Carolina

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic-Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center

Oregon

Surgical Care Affiliates-Northbank Surgical Center (Salem)

Pennsylvania

Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia)

South Carolina

Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery-Surgery Center (Columbia)

Tennessee

Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

Texas

Surgical Care Affiliates-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)

Washington

Proliance Surgeons-Seattle Surgery Center

Wisconsin

The Surgery Center Franklin

Click here for the full 2021 ranking.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.