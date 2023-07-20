10 cities where $250K goes the furthest for physicians

While most physicians earn a six-figure salary, those wages go further in some cities than others, according to a June 14 report from CNBC.
The purchasing power of a $250,000 salary can depend on city taxes, state taxes and cost of living. In cities like New York City and Los Angeles, the purchasing power of $250,000 is worth just shy of $83,000, after calculating the after-tax income and adjusting for cost of living.
Ten cities where $250,000 goes the furthest, and the purchasing power of that salary:
1. Memphis, Tenn.: $203,663.57
2. El Paso, Texas: $200,180
3. Oklahoma City: $197,381
4. Corpus Christi, Texas: $196,593
5. Lubbock, Texas: $196,373
6. Houston: $191,329
7. (tie) San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Arlington, Texas: $188,772
10. Jacksonville, Fla.: $186,169