ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 cities where $250K goes the furthest for physicians

Claire Wallace -  

While most physicians earn a six-figure salary, those wages go further in some cities than others, according to a June 14 report from CNBC.

The purchasing power of a $250,000 salary can depend on city taxes, state taxes and cost of living. In cities like New York City and Los Angeles, the purchasing power of $250,000 is worth just shy of $83,000, after calculating the after-tax income and adjusting for cost of living. 

Ten cities where $250,000 goes the furthest, and the purchasing power of that salary:  

1. Memphis, Tenn.: $203,663.57 

2. El Paso, Texas: $200,180 

3. Oklahoma City: $197,381 

4. Corpus Christi, Texas: $196,593 

5. Lubbock, Texas: $196,373 

6. Houston: $191,329 

7. (tie) San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Arlington, Texas: $188,772

10. Jacksonville, Fla.: $186,169

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast