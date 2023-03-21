Worst states for physicians over the last 5 years 

New York and Rhode Island consistently rank low on financial website WalletHub's annual list of worst states for physicians.

WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.

Here are WalletHub's 10 worst states for physicians over the last five years:

2023

Hawaii Rhode Island Alaska New Jersey Washington, D.C. New Mexico Massachusetts New York Pennsylvania Oregon

2022

Rhode Island New York Washington, D.C. Delaware New Jersey Alaska Hawaii Vermont Massachusetts Oregon

2021

Rhode Island Alaska New York Washington, D.C. New Jersey Massachusetts Delaware Connecticut Hawaii New Hampshire

2020

New York Rhode Island Connecticut Massachusetts Alaska New Jersey Washington, D.C. Maryland Delaware Hawaii

2019