Worst states for physicians over the last 5 years 

New York and Rhode Island consistently rank low on financial website WalletHub's annual list of worst states for physicians. 

WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.

Here are WalletHub's 10 worst states for physicians over the last five years:

2023

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Alaska 
  4. New Jersey
  5. Washington, D.C. 
  6. New Mexico
  7. Massachusetts
  8. New York 
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Oregon

2022

  1. Rhode Island
  2. New York
  3. Washington, D.C. 
  4. Delaware
  5. New Jersey
  6. Alaska 
  7. Hawaii
  8. Vermont
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Oregon

2021

  1. Rhode Island
  2. Alaska 
  3. New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. New Jersey
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Delaware
  8. Connecticut
  9. Hawaii
  10. New Hampshire

2020

  1. New York
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Connecticut
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Alaska
  6. New Jersey
  7. Washington, D.C. 
  8. Maryland
  9. Delaware
  10. Hawaii

2019

  1. New York
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Rhode Island
  4. New Jersey
  5. Connecticut
  6. Hawaii
  7. Delaware
  8. Maryland
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Vermont

