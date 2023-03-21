Worst states for physicians over the last 5 years 

New York and Rhode Island consistently rank low on financial website WalletHub's annual list of worst states for physicians.
WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.
Here are WalletHub's 10 worst states for physicians over the last five years:
- Hawaii
- Rhode Island
- Alaska
- New Jersey
- Washington, D.C.
- New Mexico
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- New York
- Washington, D.C.
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Alaska
- New York
- Washington, D.C.
- New Jersey
- Massachusetts
- Delaware
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Alaska
- New Jersey
- Washington, D.C.
- Maryland
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- New York
- Washington, D.C.
- Rhode Island
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Vermont