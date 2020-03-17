Top, bottom 5 states for physician pay, via WalletHub

Many of the best states for physician pay are in the South and Midwest, according to the 2020 best and worst states for physicians list from personal finance website WalletHub.

Top five states for average pay, adjusted for cost of living:

1. Mississippi

2. South Dakota

3. Indiana

4. Wisconsin

5. Iowa

Bottom five states & the District of Columbia:

47. Massachusetts

48. Maryland

49. California

50. New York

51. District of Columbia

