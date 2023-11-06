UnitedHealthcare in the headlines: 3 notes

Here are three updates on UnitedHealthcare that Becker's has reported since Nov. 1:

1. In August, Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health warned its patients that starting Jan. 1, the health system might be out of network with UnitedHealthcare. Now, as the negotiation deadline looms, it seems more and more likely.

2. UnitedHealthcare formed a partnership with Vivante Health, adding GIThrive and its digital gastrointestinal care services to its member offerings.

3. The second wave of prior authorization cuts for members holding UnitedHealthcare Community Plans began on Nov. 1.