Prisma Health plans to go out of network with UnitedHealthcare

In August, Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health warned its patients that starting Jan. 1, the health system might be out of network with UnitedHealthcare. Now, as the negotiation deadline looms, it seems more and more likely, according to a Nov. 3 report from NBC affiliate WYFF.

While the two entities are still in contract negotiations, on Nov. 2, Prisma sent a letter to WYFF stating, "As it stands today, Prisma Health will be out of network with all UnitedHealthcare insurance plans on Jan. 1, 2024. We have been attempting in good faith to negotiate agreements with UnitedHealthcare that reimburse us for the increased costs for medical care we are providing to patients covered under their insurance products. Although those discussions are continuing, there has been no meaningful progress as of today."

The system emphasized that it will remain at the negotiating table until the final hour "in the event UnitedHealthcare wants to discuss a fair agreement."

"Unfortunately, Prisma Health continues to repeat its demands for a more than 20% price hike over the next 15 months for our employer-sponsored commercial plans, which is not realistic, affordable or sustainable for South Carolinians and employers. Agreeing to Prisma's proposal would increase health care costs by more than $60 million, significantly driving up premiums and out-of-pocket costs for the people we serve as well as the cost of doing business for employers," UHC wrote in an Oct. 13 statement on the payer's website.

Meanwhile, Prisma Health is attempting to get a restraining order against UnitedHealthcare, alleging the payer has revealed confidential contract negotiations to the public.