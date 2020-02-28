Indiana legislators meet resistance on price transparency bill

The Indiana legislature is considering legislation to require hospitals to put a "good faith estimate" on medical bills and prevent hospitals from billing in-hospital rates at off-site facilities, local NBC affiliate WTHR reports.

What you should know:

1. Legislators are considering House Bill 1004 and Senate Bill 5.

2. The bills have been met with mixed enthusiasm. Employer groups, like the Indiana Manufacturer's Association, have lauded the proposals, while physicians and hospital leadership have criticized them.

3. Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health President Tim Putnam said the bill would damage rural health systems. Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor criticized the across-the-board rates cuts for all off-site locations, claiming the lost income would endanger rural facilities.

4. Mr. Tabor said IHA would support legislation that allows providers the ability to negotiate with payers.

