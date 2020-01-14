Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Texas' new surprise billing legislation — 4 insights for ASCs

Written by Angie Stewart | January 14, 2020 | Print  |

Texas recently passed legislation that generally prohibits the practice of balance billing in cases where patients can't choose their medical provider, according to law firm Gray Reed.

Four insights:

1. The balance-billing ban applies when the service rendered to a patient is covered by the patient's benefit plan.

2. In cases where a patient knowingly selects an out-of-network physician for elective services, the physician must have the patient sign a waiver acknowledging the possibility that services will cost more.

3. Three kinds of out-of-network providers must utilize the balance-billing waiver when covered services are provided:

  • Facility-based providers (including those who treat ASC patients)
  • Diagnostic imaging providers
  • Laboratory service providers

4. When an out-of-network provider renders a service that isn't covered by the patient's benefits plan, the provider may bill the patient without obtaining a waiver.

Click here for more details.

More articles on coding, billing and collections:
PE firm acquires ASC-focused payer contracting company, installs CEO — 3 insights
Top 5 stories on ASC finances in 2019
Michigan considering CON reform — 4 insights 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

10 Most-Read Articles

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months