Texas' new surprise billing legislation — 4 insights for ASCs

Texas recently passed legislation that generally prohibits the practice of balance billing in cases where patients can't choose their medical provider, according to law firm Gray Reed.

Four insights:

1. The balance-billing ban applies when the service rendered to a patient is covered by the patient's benefit plan.

2. In cases where a patient knowingly selects an out-of-network physician for elective services, the physician must have the patient sign a waiver acknowledging the possibility that services will cost more.

3. Three kinds of out-of-network providers must utilize the balance-billing waiver when covered services are provided:

Facility-based providers (including those who treat ASC patients)

Diagnostic imaging providers

Laboratory service providers

4. When an out-of-network provider renders a service that isn't covered by the patient's benefits plan, the provider may bill the patient without obtaining a waiver.

Click here for more details.

More articles on coding, billing and collections:

PE firm acquires ASC-focused payer contracting company, installs CEO — 3 insights

Top 5 stories on ASC finances in 2019

Michigan considering CON reform — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.