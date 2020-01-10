PE firm acquires ASC-focused payer contracting company, installs CEO — 3 insights

Private equity firm Osceola Capital acquired Healthcents, a company focused on helping small and medium healthcare providers optimize their payer contracting and growth strategies.

Three insights:

1. The acquisition marks Osceola Capital's entrance into healthcare.

2. Osceola Capital views payer contracting for small and medium healthcare providers as a "massively underserved segment" with major expansion potential, Vice President Erik Sewell said in a press release.

3. Armando Cardoso will lead Healthcents as CEO. He was previously responsible for guiding payer strategy and contracting as national head of managed care analytics for St. Louis-based Ascension.

"I'm thrilled to join Healthcents because we can make best practices accessible — they don't need to be reserved for only the largest or best-funded industry stakeholders," Mr. Cardoso said. "Hiring skilled, full-time managed care contracting talent is simply out of reach for most. Healthcents offers a valuable alternative to small and medium healthcare providers who need to strengthen and maintain their payer relationships."

