Top 5 stories on ASC finances in 2019

The most popular stories related to ASC finances in 2019 were ones detailing CMS updates, physician compensation, fraud schemes and insurer programs.

The top five finance-related stories in 2019:

1. CMS proposes adding total knee replacements to ASC covered procedures list for 2020, increases payment rates

CMS released its 2020 outpatient and ASC prospective payment system proposed rule, ushering in several changes for ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

2. How compensation has changed for employed vs. independent physicians

Physician networking site Doximity released its 2019 physician compensation report comparing average salary differences among specialties, as well as how salaries have changed at different practice settings.

3. CMS to pay for total knees in ASCs, boost ASC payment rate 2.6% in 2020: 4 details

CMS included a site-neutral payment policy and added total knee arthroplasty to the ASC-payable list in its 2020 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System Final Rule, which was released Nov. 1.

4. South Carolina pain group under investigation for billing fraud related to opioids, urine testing — 5 notes

In 2018, the FBI raided Spartanburg, S.C.-based Pain Management Associates' offices in three different cities. Documents from early 2019 revealed that the affiliated physicians were under investigation for fraud.

5. CVS to launch pilot program for Aetna beneficiaries undergoing total knee replacement surgery

CVS launched a pilot program to help Aetna knee replacement surgery patients with care before and after their procedures, an Aetna spokesperson confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.



