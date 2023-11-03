How much does it cost to employ a physician?

The average cost of employing a provider full time in the third quarter of this year was $611,194, representing a rising cost of labor, according to data from Kaufman Hall.

The "Physician Flash Report" for 2023 analyzed data from more than 200,000 employed physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 specialties from a range of practices over the last three years.

In the report, median total expense per provider was calculated by dividing total expenses per provider divided by the number of full-time employed providers.

2021

Q3: $595,787

2022:

Q3: $591,008

Q4: $577,883

2023:

Q1: $601,155

Q2: $608,187

Q3: $611,194