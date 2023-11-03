Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

How much does it cost to employ a physician?

Paige Haeffele -  

The average cost of employing a provider full time in the third quarter of this year was $611,194, representing a rising cost of labor, according to data from Kaufman Hall.

The "Physician Flash Report" for 2023 analyzed data from more than 200,000 employed physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 specialties from a range of practices over the last three years. 

In the report, median total expense per provider was calculated by dividing total expenses per provider divided by the number of full-time employed providers.

2021

Q3: $595,787

 

2022:

Q3: $591,008

Q4: $577,883

 

2023:

Q1: $601,155

Q2: $608,187

Q3: $611,194

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast