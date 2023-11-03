How much do employed physicians earn through seeing patients?

The average revenue earned by physicians and advanced practice providers via treating patients is on the rise, according to data from Kaufman Hall.

The "Physician Flash Report" for 2023 analyzed data from more than 200,000 employed physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 specialties from a range of practices over the last three years.

In the report, median net patient revenue per provider was calculated by dividing net patient revenue by the number of full-time employed providers.

Below is the median net revenue earned by a single provider through seeing patients over the last three years, starting with the third quarter of 2021:

2021

Q3: $380,687

2022:

Q3: $367,232

Q4: $353,086

2023:

Q1: $368,274

Q2: $375,035

Q3: $377,970