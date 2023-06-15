Aetna in the headlines: 4 updates in 60 days

Here are four stories Becker's has covered about CVS Health's insurance company, Aetna, since April 20:

1. Six major payers, including Aetna, secured a spot on Forbes' Global 2000 list for 2023.

2. Aetna was ranked the eighth largest payer in the U.S. based on the number of yearly claims it receives.

3. OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT named Aetna as one of the top health insurance companies in the U.S.

4. Aetna partnered with digital health company Mae to focus on improving maternal healthcare for Black women.