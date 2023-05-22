6 prior authorization updates for ASC leaders

Here are six prior authorization stories Becker's has reported on since May 11:

1. UnitedHealthcare's 2023 site-of-service policy, which went into effect April 1, could push procedures to the ASC setting.

2. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy gathered more than 175 physician groups to cosign a letter to the UnitedHealthcare CEO opposing upcoming changes to prior authorization for GI endoscopy procedures.

3. New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center added artificial intelligence platform Infinitus Systems for automating tasks including insurance verification and prior authorization.

4. Despite protests from patients, health systems and providers, UnitedHealthcare is moving forward with major changes to its prior authorization requirements for gastroenterology care, which will take effect June 1.

5. When Becker's asked six physician leaders what is losing them money right now, the answer was clear — prior authorizations.

6. CMS issued a final rule to help streamline Medicare Advantage and Part D prior authorizations.