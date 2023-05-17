Gramercy Surgery Center adds automatic prior authorization tool

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center has added artificial intelligence platform Infinitus Systems for automating tasks including insurance verification and prior authorization.

Gramercy has two ASCs with 70 employees on staff, treating patients in New York City since 2006, according to a May 16 news release from Infinitus. Since the pandemic, Gramercy has seen patient case volumes double year over year.

Gramercy will use Infinitus' AI platform to call payers, check on a patient's prior authorization status and integrate with the most widely used electronic medical record systems.

No human interaction from Gramercy is required, saving the practice time and money, according to the release.