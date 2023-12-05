5 stats to know on value-based care

Here are five statistics on the adaptation, popularity and potential benefits of value-based payment models to provide insight for ASC leaders:

1. Value-based payment models could reduce burnout. A recent study from the American Academy of Family Physicians found burnout among family physicians decreased once practices passed 75% financial investment in VBP models. The study also found that burnout was shown to increase for practices that had adopted VBP arrangements but did not reach the 75% threshold.

2. Though participation in value-based payment models is rising, fee-for-service models remain most common. A Medscape survey found that 14% of physicians participate in value-based models, the second-most popular form of billing, after fee for service (46%).

3. Value-based care is becoming more widespread. A 2023 report from insurer Humana found that the number of patients receiving care under value based models has increased by 2.3 million in the last decade.

4. Value-based care could save patients money and reduce the likelihood of hospital admissions. The Humana report showed that value-based care patients saw a 23.2% cost savings compared to original Medicare, averaging $527 in savings annually per patient. Those patients also have 30.1% fewer hospital admissions compared to original Medicare beneficiaries.

5. Young physicians are participating in fee-for-service models more than other methods of payment. A Medscape survey of physicians younger than 40 found that 41% participate in fee-for-service models, while 16% use value-based payment models.