14% of physicians participate in value-based care models: Medscape

Though value-based care is rising in popularity, it is not yet the industry standard.

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2023" April 14. The report includes responses from 10,011 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here is the percentage of physicians that participate in each payment model, according to Medscape:

Fee-for-service: 46 percent

Value-based: 14 percent

Bundled: 10 percent

Capitation: 6 percent

Concierge practice (monthly or annual access fee): 2 percent

Other: 13 percent