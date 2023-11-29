AAAHC releases 2023 ASC 'quality roadmap'

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has released its 2023 "AAAHC Quality Roadmap," which helps ASC leaders and providers identify areas of improvement within their facilities.

The AAAHC roadmap is based on data collected from 1,749 surveys conducted between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

The roadmap collects data from organizations seeking initial or reaccreditation in the Ambulatory Accreditation and the Medicare Deemed Status programs.

The report collects high and low compliance findings for at least 95% of the organizations surveyed, according to a Nov. 29 press release sent to Becker's.

Areas of deficiency for the majority of ASCs include documentation, infection prevention, emergency preparedness, pharmaceutical services and quality of care.

Areas of high compliance for the majority of ASCs include meeting regularly to discuss the business, providing professional development opportunities to staff, maintaining written procedures for emergencies, complying with patient confidentiality standards, providing patients with post-operative instructions, and documenting workplace illnesses and injuries.