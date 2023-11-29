The top ASC deficiencies in 2023

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care released its quality roadmap for 2023, identifying common deficiencies and shortages seen at ASCs and ambulatory care facilities nationwide.

The AAAHC roadmap is based on data collected from 1,749 surveys conducted between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

Among ASCs seeking initial or reaccreditation in the Ambulatory Accreditation program during that period, six deficiencies were identified in 15% or more of the ASCs surveyed.

The six common deficiencies identified in ASCs, according to the report:

Documentation: Deficiencies include leaving out patient information such as allergies or sensitivities.

Infection prevention: Deficiencies include not complying with WHO, CDC or other nationally recognized guidelines for infection control.

Quality of care: Deficiencies include not performing medication reconciliation.

Credentialing, privileging and peer review: Deficiencies include providers not obtaining the correct professional qualifications or approvals.

Emergency preparedness: Deficiencies could include a lack of preparedness for emergency situations, including natural disasters or active shootings, or the lack of a safe, sanitary and properly equipped environment.

Pharmaceutical services: Deficiencies include improper drug storage or documentation.