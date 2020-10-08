AAAASF conducts virtual start-up survey for Oregon ASC — 4 details

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities conducted its first virtual start-up survey June 12, according to a press release.

What you should know:

1. Oregon is the only state allowing AAAASF to conduct start-up surveys virtually during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

2. To help Portland-based Bridge City Surgery Center avoid waiting until the end of the summer for accreditation via traditional survey, Universal Healthcare Consulting created an online platform where the ASC uploaded videos of its operating room, equipment tests and other areas for inspection.

3. During the live virtual survey, an AAAASF surveyor was able to ask questions and request to see other items in the ASC. Afterward, the surveyor discussed the survey findings with Bridge City Surgery Center's medical director.

4. Universal Healthcare Consulting is a provider of healthcare risk management and compliance services including UHCloud, a compliance solution for office-based surgical facilities and ASCs.

