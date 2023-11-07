3 accreditation updates

Here are three accreditation updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 23:

1. The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the nation's leader in ambulatory health accreditation with more than 6,700 organizations, named new officers and elected personnel to its board of directors for 2023 and 2024.

2. DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey (Calif.) earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care updated its recommendations for treating surgical patients with obesity and obstructive sleep apnea.