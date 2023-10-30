DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey earns AAAHC accreditation

DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey (Calif.) earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to an Oct. 30 news release.

The ASC, which opened earlier this year, passed the AAAHC's inspection and met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality healthcare. Its accreditation will last for the three-year maximum.

"With accreditation in place, we are actively partnering with all major insurers to secure in-network contracts for DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey," Karen Reiter, TriasMD's vice president of operations and payor management, said in the release. "We believe that minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management should be more accessible to patients, so we're working strategically with payors to make sure our contracts cover the innovative care we provide."