AAAHC names 2023-2024 board of directors

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the nation's leader in ambulatory health accreditation with more than 6,700 organizations, has named new officers and elected personnel to its board of directors for 2023 and 2024.

The four new board officers' one-year term begins on Nov. 6, according to a press release sent to Becker's. The AAAHC also tapped three elected directors, whose terms will expire in 2026.

AAAHC's new board officers:

Jan Davidson, MSN, RN, board chair, has worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She has also served as clinical director for a freestanding ASC. Her role included management of the clinical staff, staff education and training, risk management, employee health and infection prevention. Until her recent retirement, she was the director of the ambulatory surgery division at the Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses. Ms. Davidson has been a surveyor for AAAHC for 13 years.

David Shapiro, MD, immediate past board chair, has experience as department chair, medical director and board member of several ASCs. He is a Florida-based anesthesiologist and serves on the boards of both the Florida Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and is a past president of ASCA. Additionally, he is a board member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Quality Collaboration. He has 20 years of experience as a surveyor for AAAHC.

Joy Himmel, PsyD, RN, chair-elect, has more than 40 years of experience in behavioral health working in hospital and community-based programs, with over 25 years in college health and counseling. She has been on the board of directors of AAAHC for five years, has served as a surveyor since 2009 and is part of the teaching faculty for the organization.

Lawrence Kim, MD, secretary and treasurer, has been reelected for a second term with the AAAHC board. Dr. Kim specializes in gastroenterology and was the first gastroenterologist to join the AAAHC board of directors in 2004. He is currently vice-president of the American Gastroenterological Association and previously served as clinical practice councilor on the AGA governing board. He is also a member of the board of directors for the Digestive Health Physicians Association, an advocacy group for independent GI practices.

AAAHC's new directors:

Kristine Kilgore, BSN, RN, was elected for a three-year term after assuming the position in 2021 due to an unexpected vacancy. She helped to design and build the Surgical Care Center of MI, an ophthalmology-focused ASC, and she has served as its administrative director for 30 years.

Traci McMillian, MD, is a board-certified family physician who has been in practice for 25 years. She was named the medical director/chief medical officer of her AAAHC-accredited organization, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Student Health Services, in 2019. She is also an AAAHC Surveyor. She initially practiced in a hospital-owned outpatient clinic before transitioning to college health 14 years ago.

Kelly Theodosopoulos, BSN, has 30 years of healthcare experience with more than 25 years in leadership roles. She currently serves as chief clinical officer for management services group SurgNet Health Partners. Prior to joining SurgNet, Ms. Theodosopoulos held key leadership roles in the acute care and ASC settings. She has been a AAAHC surveyor since 2009. She specializes in orthopedic accreditation.