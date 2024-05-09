US Anesthesia Partners taps former GE executive for EVP role

Former GE HealthCare executive Jeff Terry has joined U.S. Anesthesia Partners as its executive vice president of health system strategy and innovation.

Mr. Terry most recently served as the founder and CEO of the GE Command Center, according to a May 9 news release.

He will work closely with USAP's physician board members and key physicians including USAP clinical innovation leader Mo Azam, MD.

Mr. Terry has 20 years of experience in healthcare, developing solutions and leading businesses that help with patient flow, service line strategy, clinical asset management and continuous quality improvement.