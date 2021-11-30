NorthStar Anesthesia grows presence in 4 states with deal

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia has acquired Epix Anesthesia, the company said Nov. 30.

The acquisition of Roswell, Ga.-based Epix builds on NorthStar's Southeast portfolio, adding facilities in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The acquisition also boosts NorthStar's standalone ASC division with Epix's Pennsylvania footprint.

"We are very excited to announce our acquisition of Epix," NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel said. "We are thrilled with the caliber of clinicians we have welcomed to our team as part of this acquisition."

In October, North Star Anesthesia expanded its services with three health systems — Mon Health, Piedmont Healthcare and Texas Health.