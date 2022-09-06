Dallas ASC temporarily closes after medical emergency with 'compromised' IV bag

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas has temporarily paused operations following a medical emergency involving an 18-year–old boy in which a "compromised" IV bag was found at the facility, The Dallas Morning News reported Sep. 5.

The patient came into the ASC for a procedure to repair a deviated septum on Aug. 24. The surgery was halted midway because the patient's blood pressure "spiked so high that it caused severe respiratory distress," the report said.

The patient was sent to Dallas-based Medical City Heart and Spine Hospital and was placed on a ventilator. He was released five days later and is now in good condition.

In a statement on Friday, the ASC shared that it has since paused operations.

An investigation is now underway into the compromised IV bag. Federal officials have also contacted the Dallas family, the family's lawyer said, according to the report.

###