Anesthesiologists making headlines: 3 updates in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologists making headlines since Oct. 11:

1. Aligned Orthopedic Partners, a management services organization that has quadrupled in size in the last two years, is looking to invest in the urgent care space and in ASCs. Its CEO Emil Engels, MD, said it plans to accelerate its growth through acquisitions and by attracting fellows from top orthopedic programs.

2. Anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, has pleaded not guilty to allegations he injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly injected IV bags with bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine, which caused almost a dozen patients to experience unexpected cardiac emergencies and the death of a colleague.

3. Anesthesiologist Eric Larson, MD, is running as a Libertarian for the University of Michigan Board of Regents seat, MLive reported Oct. 11.