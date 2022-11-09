6 numbers anesthesiologists should know

From open first-year residency spots to average incentive bonuses, here are six numbers anesthesiologists should know:

8 percent. The percentage increase of anesthesiology pay from 2021 to 2022, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

117. The number of requested anesthesiologist searches from April 1, 2021, to March 31, according to the same Merritt Hawkins report.

6 percent. The percentage of medical students who chose anesthesiology in a survey conducted April 7 and May 22 by Medscape.

1,774. The number of open first-year positions for anesthesiology residents, according to a March report from the American Medical Association

$68,000. Anesthesiologists' average incentive bonus, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022"

53 percent. The percentage of anesthesiologists who said they feel fairly compensated, according to the same Medscape report.