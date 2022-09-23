Top specialty choices for medical students | 2022

Internal medicine is the most popular specialty among medical students, according to Medscape's "Medical Student Lifestyle Report 2022."
Medscape surveyed 2,182 medical students between April 7 and May 22 on issues such as medical debt, burnout and specialty choice.
Here's the percentage of medical students who chose each physician specialty:
Internal medicine: 13 percent
Family medicine: 11 percent
Emergency medicine: 9 percent
Psychiatry: 9 percent
Pediatrics: 8 percent
OB-GYN: 7 percent
Anesthesiology: 6 percent
General surgery: 5 percent
Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent
Radiology: 4 percent
Dermatology: 3 percent
Neurology: 3 percent
Ophthalmology: 3 percent
Cardiology: 2 percent
ENT: 2 percent
Gastroenterology: 1 percent
Neurological surgery: 1 percent
Oncology: 1 percent
Pathology: 1 percent
Physical medicine: 1 percent
Plastic surgery: 1 percent
Specialized surgery: 1 percent
Urology: 1 percent