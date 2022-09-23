Top specialty choices for medical students | 2022

Internal medicine is the most popular specialty among medical students, according to Medscape's "Medical Student Lifestyle Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,182 medical students between April 7 and May 22 on issues such as medical debt, burnout and specialty choice.

Here's the percentage of medical students who chose each physician specialty:

Internal medicine: 13 percent

Family medicine: 11 percent

Emergency medicine: 9 percent

Psychiatry: 9 percent

Pediatrics: 8 percent

OB-GYN: 7 percent

Anesthesiology: 6 percent

General surgery: 5 percent

Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent

Radiology: 4 percent

Dermatology: 3 percent

Neurology: 3 percent

Ophthalmology: 3 percent

Cardiology: 2 percent

ENT: 2 percent

Gastroenterology: 1 percent

Neurological surgery: 1 percent

Oncology: 1 percent

Pathology: 1 percent

Physical medicine: 1 percent

Plastic surgery: 1 percent

Specialized surgery: 1 percent

Urology: 1 percent