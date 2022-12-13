6 anesthesia updates

Here are six anesthesia updates ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 21:

The West Virginia University School of Nursing in Morgantown graduated the first 15 fifteen students from its nurse anesthetist program, which began in 2017. Thirty-nine anesthesiologists have joined Phoenix Children's through a transfer agreement with Phoenix-based Valley Anesthesiology Consultants. The anesthesiologists began moving to Phoenix Children's Dec. 1. A suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records. Co-workers testified they were "terrified" of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas. Medical providers, including anesthesiologists, face ongoing challenges when it comes to collecting medical debts from many Americans, MiraMed CEO Global Tony Mira writes in a blog post. Collecting patient payments is becoming increasingly difficult for anesthesia practices, according to another blog post from Mr. Mira, who also serves as the president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants.