6 anesthesia updates

Here are six anesthesia updates ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 21:
- The West Virginia University School of Nursing in Morgantown graduated the first 15 fifteen students from its nurse anesthetist program, which began in 2017.
- Thirty-nine anesthesiologists have joined Phoenix Children's through a transfer agreement with Phoenix-based Valley Anesthesiology Consultants. The anesthesiologists began moving to Phoenix Children's Dec. 1.
- A suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records.
- Co-workers testified they were "terrified" of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas.
- Medical providers, including anesthesiologists, face ongoing challenges when it comes to collecting medical debts from many Americans, MiraMed CEO Global Tony Mira writes in a blog post.
- Collecting patient payments is becoming increasingly difficult for anesthesia practices, according to another blog post from Mr. Mira, who also serves as the president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants.