West Virginia University graduates 1st nurse anesthetists

In 2017, the West Virginia School of Nursing welcomed its first class of doctor of nursing practice nurse anesthetists in Morgantown, and the first 15 students from the program are now celebrating their graduation.

The program was started and led by Aaron Ostrowski, DNP, APRN, CRNA, who drafted 24 clinical and didactic courses for the program, which was accredited in 2019.

The program allows the students to study a curriculum based in anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, chemistry and physics.

"I've found that the essential ingredient to a successful program is the quality of the individuals admitted to the program," Dr. Ostrowski said in a Dec. 9 news release from the university. "I'm continually amazed at their sustained effort and high level of achievement."