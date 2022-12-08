Phoenix Children's strikes agreement with Valley Anesthesiology Consultants

Phoenix Children's has finalized a transfer agreement with Phoenix-based Valley Anesthesiology Consultants to bring 39 of its pediatric anesthesiologists to Children's.

The 39 anesthesiologists had all been working at Children's in some capacity, as part of a previous partnership, but they will be direct employees beginning Dec. 1.

The hospital has been working with Valley Anesthesiology since 1983.

"We will miss the team members who have become part of our Valley family but know the health system's transition will further support the growing needs of the community and the patients we all serve," Ian Kallmeyer, MD, president of Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, said in a Dec. 8 press release. "During our long standing relationship with Phoenix Children's, we have healed and comforted families, improved patients' access to care and advanced the delivery of quality care."