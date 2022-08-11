3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:

1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.

2. An Indiana appeals court affirmed a district court's decision that a certified registered nurse anesthetist fired from Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children was due to behavioral problems rather than sex discrimination.

3. Anesthesiologist Michael Queen, MD, was named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, La., Biz New Orleans reported Aug. 9.