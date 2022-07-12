Michigan anesthesiologist guilty of operating $35M pill mill 

A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill, the Detroit Free Press reported July 12.

After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.

According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Jankowski wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for pain pills, including oxycontin, oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone and Xanax, the Free Press reported.

Mr. Jankowski prescribed more than 1.7 million pills for no legitimate medical purpose in exchange for money and used his opioid access to lure patients.

Most of the drugs, prosecutors said, were sold on the street. Mr. Jankowski would then submit false insurance claims that said he provided necessary treatment to patients. He received more than $29.3 million from private insurance companies and more than $6 million from Medicare and Medicaid.