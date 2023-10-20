Millenium Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho is the top ASC in the Western U.S., according to Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The rankings, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: the Midwest, Northeast, South and West.

Rankings were based on recommendations from medical professionals and analysis of the facilities' performance data.

Below are the best ASCs in the West, which includes Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

1. Millennium Surgery Center (Meridian, Idaho)

2. Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas)

3. Seven Hills Ambulatory Surgery Center (Henderson, Nev.)

4. Intermountain Health - McKay-Dee Surgery Center (Ogden, Utah)

5. Summit Surgery Center (Butte, Mont.)

6. Intermountain Health - Avenues Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

7. HCA Healthcare - St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

8. HCA Healthcare - Sunrise Health - Specialty Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

9. HCA Healthcare - MountainWest Surgical Center (Bountiful, Utah)

10. HCA Healthcare - Central Utah Surgical Center (Provo)

11. United Surgical Partners International - St. Rose Dominican Hospitals - Durango Outpatient Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

12. Kaiser Permanente - Hilo (Hawaii) Community Surgery Center