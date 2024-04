Here's how much physicians were paid on average over the last five years, pulled from Medscape's physician compensation reports:

2024

Primary care physicians: $277,000

Specialists: $394,000

2023

Primary care physicians: $265,000

Specialists: $382,000

2022

Primary care physicians: $260,000

Specialists: $368,000

2021

Primary care physicians: $242,000

Specialists: $344,000

2020

Primary care physicians: $243,000

Specialists: $346,000